Universal Orlando's Jurassic World Velocicoaster Finally Has An Opening Date

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster has been one of the most talked about new theme park attractions in recent memory, in large part because Universal Orlando Resort decided not to talk about it. The roller coaster went through most of its construction before the theme park resort ever officially confirmed it was even happening, but once the name and the ride were official, the next question became, when would we get to ride it? Universal Orlando would only ever answer that the roller coaster was coming this summer, but now we know exactly which day of the summer (or, technically, very late spring) it will be, as the Jurassic World Velocicoaster is officially confirmed to open June 10.