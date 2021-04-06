news

Universal Orlando's Jurassic World Velocicoaster Finally Has An Opening Date

Jurassic World Velocicoaster

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster has been one of the most talked about new theme park attractions in recent memory, in large part because Universal Orlando Resort decided not to talk about it. The roller coaster went through most of its construction before the theme park resort ever officially confirmed it was even happening, but once the name and the ride were official, the next question became, when would we get to ride it? Universal Orlando would only ever answer that the roller coaster was coming this summer, but now we know exactly which day of the summer (or, technically, very late spring) it will be, as the Jurassic World Velocicoaster is officially confirmed to open June 10.

In a brief video that shows off "the apex predator of roller coasters" The Universal Orlando twitter account officially told us what date it will shortly become impossible to get reservations for at the theme park. Guests in the park in recent weeks had seen the new attraction being tested, so it was clear that the ride was close to being ready, but now we know that it will finally be here in less than two months.

Related

Universal Studios' Dockside Inn And Suites: 5 Big Reasons To Consider Staying At The Newest Florida Resort

For the record you can buy park tickets for June 10 right now, so if you really want to be among the first to ride the Velocicoaster, you can lock in that opportunity now. It's possible, even likely, there will be some soft open type events or possibly special access to Annual Passholders before the official opening date, but at least now there's a date the general public can plan around. If you've been holding off on booking a vacation to Orlando because you wanted to be sure the Velocicoaster was open, now you can start planning.

I visited Universal Orlando Resort almost exactly one month ago and while I begged and pleaded, I was unable to get a closer look at the Jurassic World Velocicoaster than behind the fence that everybody is stuck behind. Still, the track itself looks absolutely impressive, and the video here shows just how exciting the coaster is going to be. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure already has one of the best roller coasters in Florida in Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and now it looks like it may have two of the best once Velocicoaster is open for business.

Velocicoaster track

In a normal year we might expect the roller coaster to open a bit earlier in the summer season, but the fact is that by waiting, Universal Orlando is likely going to be able to welcome that many more guests. With vaccinations beginning to really happen now, there's a good chance the park will be able to significantly increase capacity between now and June, allowing that many more people access to the new attraction.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Forget Construction Walls, Magic Kingdom Has A Much Cooler Plan For Its Jungle Cruise Retheming news 23h Forget Construction Walls, Magic Kingdom Has A Much Cooler Plan For Its Jungle Cruise Retheming Dirk Libbey
Disneyland Reopening: What To Expect Based On What's Happening At Walt Disney World news 2d Disneyland Reopening: What To Expect Based On What's Happening At Walt Disney World Dirk Libbey
Why Universal Orlando's Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure May Be The Best Roller Coaster In Florida news 3d Why Universal Orlando's Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure May Be The Best Roller Coaster In Florida Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Feb 11, 2022 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Are Having Fun With Those Thor: Love And Thunder Rumors TBD Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Are Having Fun With Those Thor: Love And Thunder Rumors Rating TBD
Piers Morgan Talks To Fox News' Tucker Carlson About Which Meghan Markle Stories He Didn't Find Plausible TBD Piers Morgan Talks To Fox News' Tucker Carlson About Which Meghan Markle Stories He Didn't Find Plausible Rating TBD
Anthony Mackie And Sebastian Stan Talk Best Falcon And The Winter Soldiers, And Aww Yeah, One's Coming Up TBD Anthony Mackie And Sebastian Stan Talk Best Falcon And The Winter Soldiers, And Aww Yeah, One's Coming Up Rating TBD
Harry Potter And Chernobyl Actor Paul Ritter Is Dead At 54 TBD Harry Potter And Chernobyl Actor Paul Ritter Is Dead At 54 Rating TBD
Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Why Creating Martian Manhunter Was A Challenge During COVID TBD Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Why Creating Martian Manhunter Was A Challenge During COVID Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information