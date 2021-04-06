Universal Orlando's Jurassic World Velocicoaster Finally Has An Opening Date

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster has been one of the most talked about new theme park attractions in recent memory, in large part because Universal Orlando Resort decided not to talk about it. The roller coaster went through most of its construction before the theme park resort ever officially confirmed it was even happening, but once the name and the ride were official, the next question became, when would we get to ride it? Universal Orlando would only ever answer that the roller coaster was coming this summer, but now we know exactly which day of the summer (or, technically, very late spring) it will be, as the Jurassic World Velocicoaster is officially confirmed to open June 10.
In a brief video that shows off "the apex predator of roller coasters" The Universal Orlando twitter account officially told us what date it will shortly become impossible to get reservations for at the theme park. Guests in the park in recent weeks had seen the new attraction being tested, so it was clear that the ride was close to being ready, but now we know that it will finally be here in less than two months.
For the record you can buy park tickets for June 10 right now, so if you really want to be among the first to ride the Velocicoaster, you can lock in that opportunity now. It's possible, even likely, there will be some soft open type events or possibly special access to Annual Passholders before the official opening date, but at least now there's a date the general public can plan around. If you've been holding off on booking a vacation to Orlando because you wanted to be sure the Velocicoaster was open, now you can start planning.
I visited Universal Orlando Resort almost exactly one month ago and while I begged and pleaded, I was unable to get a closer look at the Jurassic World Velocicoaster than behind the fence that everybody is stuck behind. Still, the track itself looks absolutely impressive, and the video here shows just how exciting the coaster is going to be. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure already has one of the best roller coasters in Florida in Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and now it looks like it may have two of the best once Velocicoaster is open for business.
In a normal year we might expect the roller coaster to open a bit earlier in the summer season, but the fact is that by waiting, Universal Orlando is likely going to be able to welcome that many more guests. With vaccinations beginning to really happen now, there's a good chance the park will be able to significantly increase capacity between now and June, allowing that many more people access to the new attraction.