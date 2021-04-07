Marvel’s Sharon Carter On Captain America: Civil War’s Controversial Kiss

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
This past week brought a character back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we hadn't seen in several years. Emily VanCamp returned as Sharon Carter in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and quite a bit has happened to her since she graced the big screen. Of course, we last saw her kissing Captain America in Civil War. That moment didn't come without some controversy at the time, but VanCamp takes it all in stride. It was just a moment that wasn't meant to be.
When we first meet the character of Sharon Carter, as the undercover agent living as Steve Rogers' neighbor in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, there is clearly a spark between them. And that spark culminates in the kiss the two share just before Cap goes on the run when she delivers the shield and Falcon's wings to them.
The moment is maybe a little weird because Sharon is the niece of Peggy Carter, who was supposed to be Steve's true love. This is why some fans didn't love the scene. In the end, it was much ado about nothing, as the scene didn't really lead to anything. VanCamp tells Variety that she's overall very proud of the film, even if there are people that didn't love that moment. The actress explains,
I mean, look, you have to laugh. Some of these storylines play and some of them don’t. But, you know, I thought that was an amazing film. It’s just one of those things.
It's certainly true that not every decision made by the filmmakers is going to be loved by the fandom. Especially in something as massive and far reaching as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've seen popular characters killed off and plot twists that have really upset some fans; you certainly can't please everyone.
For any that had a really problem with that kiss, and everything that it might have entailed, there ended up being nothing to worry about. Whether because of or in spite of the response, the relationship between Cap and Sharon Carter ended up not going anywhere beyond that kiss. While there were apparently early thoughts about bringing Sharon back for in Avengers: Infinity War, that ended up not happening.
Instead we didn't see her again until The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where we learn she has become an enemy of the state and can't return to the U.S. for fear of being arrested following her actions in Captain America: Civil War. It's interesting to contemplate how the story could have gone differently if this particular storyline had played differently and more had been done with it previously. Instead, we see a much tougher Sharon Carter, who we almost certainly have not seen the last of, either on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or in the MCU.