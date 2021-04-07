Marvel’s Sharon Carter On Captain America: Civil War’s Controversial Kiss

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

This past week brought a character back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we hadn't seen in several years. Emily VanCamp returned as Sharon Carter in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and quite a bit has happened to her since she graced the big screen. Of course, we last saw her kissing Captain America in Civil War. That moment didn't come without some controversy at the time, but VanCamp takes it all in stride. It was just a moment that wasn't meant to be.