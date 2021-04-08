news

Marvel's Chris Hemsworth Shares Video Getting Ripped For Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth shirtless in Thor: Ragnarok
Chris Hemsworth has been in the MCU since back in Phase One, and has become synonymous with his role as Thor. And while some of the OG Avengers have moved on, Hemsworth is showing no signs of slowing down his run as the God of Thunder. Filming is currently underway for Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, marking the first time a hero has been given a fourth solo movie. And a new video reveals just how he got so ripped this time around.

Given his tenure in the MCU and in Netflix's Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is known for bringing his physique to the big screen. But despite how swoll he's been previously, Hemsworth recently revealed that he got in the best shape of his life for Thor: Love and Thunder. Luckily fans can see how it's done thanks to a video posted by the actor. Check it out below, and try not to get winded by watching.

While working out is a grueling process, clearly Chris Hemsworth had some fun getting in shape for Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes a funny bit can make a routine all that more enjoyable, especially if there's video proof. Let's just hope that these two didn't sprain any muscles (or vocal cords) with the clip.

The above video comes to us from Chris Hemsworth's personal Instagram page. Hemsworth is currently in the midst of filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney with the rest of the cast and crew. In addition to rehearsals and actual photography, the actor has another aspect of his job: staying in God-like shape. Because while we got to meet Bro Thor in Avengers: Endgame, it seems we'll get an ultra-jacked version of the hero when he returns to the big screen.

While there's plenty of screaming and jokes, the video Chris Hemsworth shared to his whopping 47 million followers does show the type of exercises he's been doing to get swoll for Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans are psyched to see him return to the character's typical appearance, although this transformation is one of the many questions currently surrounding Taika Watiti's sophomore Marvel installment.

The last we saw Thor, he was coming out of a deep depression following the events of Avengers: Endgame. He left New Asgard to Valkyrie, and departed with the Guardians of the Galaxy to cosmic destinations unknown. The story for Love and Thunder could go seemingly anywhere, although the title seems to indicate that romance will be a major plot point.

The next Thor movie will also mark the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who was noticeably absent throughout Phase Three. She's going to be transforming into Mighty Thor throughout the movies' runtime, and Portman also confirmed that the comic book storyline about her cancer battle was being adapted. There's a ton of narrative threads to pull from, and anticipation is sky high.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

