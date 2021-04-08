Justice League's Screenwriter Hated Joss Whedon's Movie So Much He Tried To Have His Name Removed

Prints had already been struck or hard drives burned or however they deliver movies these days. The elements were on their way, and to remove my name they would have had to restrike the prints or redo the digital copies, and the film could be delayed. It would be an international scandal and news story. So I shut up and I said nothing publicly. I’ve never said anything about Justice League since then, but the movie doesn’t represent my work… As far as I know, I wasn’t invited to the premiere, and I never watched the film again.