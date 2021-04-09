Melissa McCarthy’s New Thunder Force Movie Has A Stacked Cast, But The Funniest Person On Set May Surprise You

I mean Pom made me laugh pretty hard in that scene, there in the weight room or whatever that was, and they're working out. It was pretty hard to keep it together. Pom and I had never met and so I was really delighted to be surprised like that by somebody who I had never seen, you know, worked with before. So, I had a hard time keeping it together there with Pom and I think she's got a pretty solid deadpan.