The Suicide Squad’s John Cena Goes Viral In Peacemaker Costume, James Gunn Shares A+ Story From The Set

While comic book fans have been dissecting every frame of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the next installment in the DCEU is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Anticipation for the R-rated blockbuster has been building since Gunn was first attached to the project, and it's set to finally arrive this summer. John Cena is making his debut as the character Peacemaker, recently going viral for doing press in his costume. In response, Gunn shared an A+ story from the set regarding just how comfortable Cena got in his suit.
James Gunn assembled an all-star cast for The Suicide Squad, many of whom likely won't make it out of the movie alive. John Cena will playing Peacemaker, a crazypants vigilante who will seek "peace" no matter how many people he must kill to get it. Cena is also reprising his role for a HBO Max series, and he's been doing press rocking the character's signature costume. It turns out that the wrestler turned actor spent a lot of quality time with the suit. As Gunn shared,
Well, that's one way of getting into character. John Cena had to learn to how to walk like Peacemaker, talk like Peacemaker, and even nap like Peacemaker. Although whether the latter was part of the acting process or a way to rest while filming remains to be seen.
James Gunn shared this tidbit from The Suicide Squad's set over on his personal Twitter page. The acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is super active on social media, which helps to buoy excitement about his upcoming DC debut. John Cena is one of the many household names attached to the project, and it's fun to see just how comfortable he got slipping into Peacemaker's skin. Or in this case, napping in his suit.
The trailers for The Suicide Squad definitely highlight John Cena's performance, and we should expect his new character to get plenty of screen time in the highly anticipated blockbuster. From what we can see, Peacemaker will be an interesting foil to the team of villains-- mostly because he sees himself as a hero. Plus, there's no telling how many men, women, and children he'll kill on the way to justice.
Given his recent press appearances and this A+ story from The Suicide Squad's set, it's clear that John Cena is very comfortable in his Peacemaker costume. This is a lucky break for the comic book genre, and plenty of actors have complained about how uncomfortable the suits are. For instance, Amber Heard couldn't even bend when filming Zack Snyder's Justice League.
It should be interesting to see what happens to Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, and if he makes it out of James Gunn's blockbuster alive. The cast is huge, and a number of them are expected to fall throughout the R-rated romp. Will Peacemaker survive, or will his upcoming series serve as a memorial to a dead character? Only time will tell.
The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO max on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.