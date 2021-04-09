The Suicide Squad’s John Cena Goes Viral In Peacemaker Costume, James Gunn Shares A+ Story From The Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While comic book fans have been dissecting every frame of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the next installment in the DCEU is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Anticipation for the R-rated blockbuster has been building since Gunn was first attached to the project, and it's set to finally arrive this summer. John Cena is making his debut as the character Peacemaker, recently going viral for doing press in his costume. In response, Gunn shared an A+ story from the set regarding just how comfortable Cena got in his suit.