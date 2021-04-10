Black Widow Doesn’t Need To Worry About Competing With Tom Cruise Anymore, But Now I Have Another Question

I’d assume the date shifts are less about Top Gun: Maverick running scared with Black Widow on the horizon and more about Mission: Impossible 7 potentially needing a little more time to get in the can. I feel comfortable saying that given we've heard about all of the issues and delays filming the seventh and eight installments of the M:I franchise have undergone. While I feel like November is less of a “perfect” time to see Tom Cruise and his need for speed back in theaters, there’s no doubt that people are interested in the movie, how it will pay homage to its predecessor, and also people are just interested in seeing Tom Cruise back on the big screen again.