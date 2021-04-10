Halle Berry, LeBron James And More Pay Tribute To Rapper DMX After His Passing

After DMX’s massive success in the ‘90s, he ran into legal trouble, ultimately ending up in and out of jail multiple times over the last twenty years. His numerous arrests made headlines, but fans may remember his more light-hearted side, such as his badass cover of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. He was also briefly attached to fight George Zimmerman in a boxing match back in 2014, but the event was ultimately cancelled.