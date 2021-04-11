The Rock Responds After Poll Suggests The Public Wants Him To Run For President

While Dwayne Johnson has yet to formally dive into public office, he has used his large following and platform to do some good. He has contributed to a number of charities over the years, largely focusing on the future and happiness of children and has even taken larger roles as director and founder for some organizations. Such a charitable history wouldn’t hurt if he decided to go on the campaign trail, and it really does sound like it’s a possibility - at least, the idea has been planted and well received.