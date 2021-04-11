The Rock Responds After Poll Suggests The Public Wants Him To Run For President

You don’t have to look far to see celebrities using their fame and fortune to enact change in our world. It’s becoming more and more common for celebrities to use their platform for political stances and even run for public office successfully - just look at Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump. Dwayne Johnson or "The Rock" appears to be among the latest celebrities the public has taken a shine to in regard to a potential political run. Now, after a poll suggests the American people want to see Johnson run for president, the Jungle Cruise actor has responded.
Recently, the pro wrestler turned major movie star took to his Twitter to respond to the poll, which shows almost half of Americans want to see him as the next president. Dwayne Johnson has never been one to mince words and, in this case, he provided some honest and keen thoughts on the idea of him potentially campaigning to become the nation's next president. Here's what Johnson had to say:
Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people.
I mean honestly, if there were ever a person that exudes strength and an overwhelming feeling of safety, I’d have to say it would be Dwayne Johnson. Those are certainly characteristics that are desirable in the person chosen to lead our country and act as our representative to the rest of the world. It doesn’t sound like a half-bad deal!
While Dwayne Johnson has yet to formally dive into public office, he has used his large following and platform to do some good. He has contributed to a number of charities over the years, largely focusing on the future and happiness of children and has even taken larger roles as director and founder for some organizations. Such a charitable history wouldn’t hurt if he decided to go on the campaign trail, and it really does sound like it’s a possibility - at least, the idea has been planted and well received.
Dwayne Johnson is a pretty versatile figure, and he has some major appeal to a number of generations. He remains relevant to younger generations and young parents as a family man by starring in a number of Disney productions, but he's also very much a figure for more mature audiences as well, his most recent film Red Notice just one example. What's even more is that Johnson appeals to people of any social class as well. He may be rich and famous now, but has very humble beginnings and has never forgotten where he comes from.
There’s no doubt Dwayne Johnson is likable. In fact, he’s pretty much the whole package - and it appears that almost half of Americans agree with me on that. Even though he’s been keeping pretty busy in Hollywood, Johnson seems like he’d be down for a term as commander-in-chief. It's got me wondering if we can expect another celebrity president in a few year’s time - even if it's not what our founding fathers could have imagined.