Godzilla Vs. Kong Continues To Dominate At The Box Office As It Crosses A Global Milestone

Godzilla vs. Kong is getting a massive response, but a considerable fraction of its audience most certainly has to consist of people who are just desperate to watch a massive blockbuster on the big screen again after a long time away from the experience. That is also something important to consider when you look at the movie's day-and-date release model on HBO Max. People opting to go see the new film at their local theater may suggest on the surface that there can be a totally peaceful coexistence between theatrical and streaming, but it's hard to judge these results because of all of the external, unmeasurable factors in play. It's a situation that we likely won't have much more clarity on until we get into the back half of 2021, which still will see Warner Bros. release their full slate of titles the same way.