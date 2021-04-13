The Best DMX Acting Performances In Movies and TV

Exit Wounds (Latrell Walker/Leon Rollins)

Exit Wounds is a really silly movie where Steven Seagal gets to play a tough guy cop who (I kid you not) actually saves the Vice-President’s life from a militant right-wing group. It was directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak, who must have really liked DMX since he also directed him in Romeo Must Die as well as Cradle 2 the Grave, which are both much better movies that I’ll talk about next.

But for the sake of this article, we don’t care about Steven Seagal. We care about DMX, and he stars as a drug dealer named Latrell Walker in Exit Wounds. Or so we think. I’m not going to spoil the twist here since I’m well aware that a lot of people might actually want to check out these movies now that DMX has died, but this is an especially good role for X since it takes the stereotype of a black man being a drug dealer and turns it on its head. And guess what. DMX actually pulls it off. It’s not a great movie, to be sure, but it’s a pretty good performance from the Dark Man X.