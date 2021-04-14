F9 Trailer: Watch Vin Diesel's Crazy Car Saga Finally Send Its Characters To Space

Two men who call Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) brother will be part of this story. Jakob (franchise newcomer John Cena) is Dom’s little brother, who is back in his sibling’s life and ready to cause hell. And Han Lue (Sung Kang) is Toretto’s “brother from another mother,” a vintage Fast & Furious character who we thought we lost in a fiery wreck at the end of The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift. Only, surprise, he’s back! We don’t know how yet. But this franchise has revived characters the audience thought were dead (welcome back, Michelle Rodriguez), so we’ll just patiently wait to see how the soap opera plays out.