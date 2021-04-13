Dune Writer Clarifies How Much Of The Book Is In Timothee Chalamet’s Movie

It’s only been a couple of months since Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune dropped its first, mind-blowing trailer, but fans are still ready to watch Timothee Chalamet launch into the modern adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi odyssey. Of course, with the door-stopping length of that first book, there has always been a plan to split the story in two, with the idea being that a sequel would adapt the rest. While we don’t know where that exact border lies, Dune writer Eric Roth has revealed that at the very least, this film does cover the first half rather nicely.