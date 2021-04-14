Apparently Tom Cruise Had A Good Reason For Delaying Top Gun: Maverick

Over in November, Top Gun: Maverick will now open alongside Will Smith’s King Richard and come out one week after Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Even though Tom Cruise’s return to his ‘80s character would have been a great addition to the summer box office season, it certainly makes sense that the studio and leading actor would want to give the film its best chance at becoming a success, and a Thanksgiving release could do it! Of course, after a heck of a year, it’s tough to predict that far ahead, but we’re certainly hoping for the best.