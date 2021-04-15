Everything is Not Awesome As Andy Samberg Apologizes For LEGO Movie Song

Once The LEGO Movie became a hit back in 2014, I’m convinced that at any given moment, a lot of our brains were bumping the animated film’s theme song “Everything Is Awesome” out of nowhere. That’s just what life was like back then, and have we truly ever come to grips with it? I mean, that song was nominated for an Oscar too. It was a huge deal, and the kind of ear worm that took multiple rinses to shake off. Hey, at least Andy Samberg is owning up to it.