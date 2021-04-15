Thor’s Tom Hiddleston Tells Sweet Story About Josh Brolin Ahead of Killing Loki

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place, but certain actors have been around since Phase One. Thor actor Tom Hiddleston is one of those OG's, and he's set to reprise his role with a highly anticipated Disney+ show. In the main timeline, Loki perished during the opening sequence of Avengers: Infinity War, being choked to death by Thanos himself. And now Hiddleston shared a sweet story about Josh Brolin from the set.
Loki's death in Avengers: Infinity War was a shocking one, and showed that Thanos wasn't going to be taking prisoners throughout his rampage. Possibly ending his run in the main film franchise was no doubt an emotional experience for Tom Hiddleston, and luckily Josh Brolin was super sweet about it. As Hiddleston recently shared,
I remember meeting him, actually, when I landed, before we started filming. He just enveloped me in a big hug and said, 'I'm sorry, man'. It was a big day, and a big moment.
What a class act. While Josh Brolin was finally going to take center stage as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, it also meant the end to various characters that we'd grown to love. In addition to Loki, Idris Elba's Heimdall is also killed by Thanos in the movie's chilling first scene.
Tom Hiddleston's comments to Empire (via Digital Spy) show what it's really like working on a massive Marvel blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War. The Russo Brothers were balancing a massive cast of characters. And while some had their first crossover moment, a number of characters would fall between that movie and Endgame. And if you're lucky, you get a hug from Josh Brolin before being brutally killed off.
While Tom Hiddleston's character perished in Avengers: Infinity War, he did have a brief appearance in Endgame. During the Time Heist, we see Loki immediately after the events of the original Avengers movie. After some complications he managed to escape with the Tesseract, seemingly creating an alternate timeline in the process. Said timelines are exactly what will be tackled in Loki's solo series.
Tom Hiddleston also revealed that he learned about Loki's death back when shooting Thor: Ragnarok. So while it wasn't a surprise, shooting the character's death was still an emotional experience for the 40 year-old actor. Luckily we'll get more of the beloved character on the small screen.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th, while Loki premieres on June 11th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.