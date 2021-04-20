Every Marvel Movie Loki Has Appeared In

As we all eagerly await the premiere of the Loki TV show on Disney+, now is the perfect time to take a step back and look at all of the times Tom Hiddleston appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From 2011’s Thor all the way to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, there’s a great deal to cover in terms of Loki in the Marvel movies. In the past decade we’ve watched the adopted son of Odin play the role of jealous sibling to Thor, the harbinger of death for Thanos, and a reluctant anti-hero, and finally start new adventures in Avengers: Endgame.

This retrospective is going to be heavy on spoilers so if you haven’t yet watched any of the MCU movies featuring Loki, you will probably want to stop and go watch all of those, a feat that can be accomplished on Disney+. If you don’t mind spoilers or just want a quick refresher, stick around, because we’re going on a quite a journey through the history of one of Marvel’s most beloved characters.