Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights Has Screened, Here’s What People Are Saying About The HBO Max Film

No one can stop Lin-Manuel Miranda. (The man is non-stop... Get it?) First his smash hit Hamilton was filmed with the original Broadway cast and released on Disney+ last summer, and now his hit musical In The Heights (which ran on Broadway for three years, was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards and won four) has been adapted into a feature film! After going through developmental issues, the movie is finally on its way to the big screen.

In The Heights (the movie) stars Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Olga Merediz and is directed by Jon M. Chu. It features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also co-produces. With a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, the movie stars Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner who dreams about a better life and has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting money.

The musical adaptation will release in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11, 2021 (and Anthony Ramos has thoughts on which release option you should choose), and critics have started sharing their thoughts of the film on social media.