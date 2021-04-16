news

That Big Marvel Cameo From Falcon And The Winter Soldier Was Supposed To Happen In A Different Marvel Movie

Anthony Mackie as Falcon
Available on Disney Plus ×

The following contains spoilers for Episode Five of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so stop reading now if you haven’t yet seen it.

The calendar shuffles of the major movie studios affected several significant release dates, but when it came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the moves also directly affected plots. The MCU is interconnected, even if it isn’t telling a larger-scale story like The Infinity Saga, so characters that we meet in certain movies or shows might have an effect on stories that will play out later. Case in point: Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine who just introduced herself to disgraced Captain America John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

This is a significant hire for Marvel Studios, on the surface. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a brilliant actress, highly decorated for her work on Seinfeld and Veep, and Valentina (Val for short) has played several villainous roles in Marvel Comics over the years, usually under Nick Fury but sometimes for HYDRA. However, after the episode dropped, Vanity Fair reported that Louis-Dreyfus was supposed to have her MCU debut in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow movie… but then that film kept getting delayed.

Contessa Valentina has had a rich and varied history in the Marvel comics, and has been associated with groups like S.H.I.E.L.D. and HYDRA. Based on the news that she was meant to be introduced in Black Widow, we are wondering if she’s linked somehow to the Soviet program that trained Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and her sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh), to be assassins.

Or, and this is possible also, is she an associate of General Thaddius “Thunderbolt” Ross (William Hurt), a power broker who has been part of the MCU narrative since being introduced back in The Incredible Hulk?

We know that Ross is in Black Widow, and we know that Widow is a prequel, taking place shortly after the events of Captain America: Civil War. If Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character has been on the scene since that point, then it’s very possible that she was working for Ross, and that Ross might also be The Power Broker, a behind-the-scenes manipulator in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ross seems like someone who would be able to convince Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) to work for him. Ross also seems like the kind of person who’d want John Walker at his disposal, given his fascination with the super soldier serum.

Now we’re left to wonder if we will see this new character in the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier next week, and if Black Widow is leaving Julia Louis-Dreyfus in its scenes. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long to find that out, as the movie opens on July 9.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

Doctor Strange 2 Already Deserves Praise After Latest Kevin Feige Update news 2h Doctor Strange 2 Already Deserves Praise After Latest Kevin Feige Update Corey Chichizola
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Dave Bautista Has A Complaint About All Your Superhero Fan Castings news 3h Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Dave Bautista Has A Complaint About All Your Superhero Fan Castings Adreon Patterson
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Flirted With Including Judi Dench, And Her Role Sounds Wild news 4h Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Flirted With Including Judi Dench, And Her Role Sounds Wild Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The Mauritanian Feb 12, 2021 The Mauritanian Rating TBD
Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody 4
One Night In Miami... Dec 25, 2020 One Night In Miami... 9
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
CNN Correspondent Shares Emotional Post After 2-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Cancer TBD CNN Correspondent Shares Emotional Post After 2-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Cancer Rating TBD
Top Gun Maverick's Miles Teller Explains Why He's Optimistic About The Future Of Movie Theaters TBD Top Gun Maverick's Miles Teller Explains Why He's Optimistic About The Future Of Movie Theaters Rating TBD
Arlo The Alligator Boy Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Animated Netflix Movie TBD Arlo The Alligator Boy Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Animated Netflix Movie Rating TBD
How A Million Little Things Will Handle Sophie’s Traumatic Experience Moving Forward TBD How A Million Little Things Will Handle Sophie’s Traumatic Experience Moving Forward Rating TBD
Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Budget Reportedly Revealed, And It's Gobsmackingly Huge TBD Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Budget Reportedly Revealed, And It's Gobsmackingly Huge Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information