The Cute Reason Scarlett Johansson Wanted To Watch Home Alone 3 With Her Daughter

Scarlett Johansson has done a variety of films over the course of her career. Most know her for her roles in films like Lost in Translation, Her and Marriage Story. And there’s also her long-running role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, there may be a few entries in her filmography that some fans forget about like The Nanny Diaries or even The Spongebob Squarepants Movie. Home Alone 3 may also fall under that category and, just recently, the actress revisited the film for a very cute reason.
Home Alone 3 doesn’t get quite as much shine as its Macaulay Culkin-led predecessors, but the film is still an enjoyable ‘90s kid flick nonetheless. The movie also marked one of Scarlett Johansson’s earliest film appearances, and she explained to People that she wanted to rewatch the film in order to see if her young daughter would be able to recognize her:
I just wanted her to make the discovery. Of course, she didn't because how can an 11-year-old me remind her of me now? And I said, 'Who's that person?!' She was like, 'You?'
It sounds like Scarlett Johansson’s 6-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, was able to point out her mother in the film. Though based on Johansson’s recollection, there may have initially been a bit of uncertainty on Rose’s part. Nevertheless, the result was a sweet moment between mother and daughter.
In Home Alone 3, Scarlett Johansson played the role of Molly Pruitt, the older sister of the film’s 8-year-old protagonist, Alex Pruitt. Molly initially enjoys poking fun at her younger brother, but she later shows genuine concern for him after she learns he’s been tangling with wanted spies.
Given the film’s wild antics, it was likely enjoyable for young Rose to watch it alongside her mother. Scarlett Johansson explained to the trade that she and her daughter screened the film during a snow day at home. Home Alone 3 also takes place during a snowy winter, so I can’t think of a more appropriate way to spend the day.
Scarlett Johansson has been experiencing a bit of downtime in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The actress recently opened up about not being comfortable with heading back to set just yet. So based on this latest story, one can imagine that she’s using this time to bond with her daughter and presumably husband Colin Jost, when he’s not working at SNL.
With Home Alone 3 checked off the list, one has to wonder if Scarlett Johansson will revisit any of her other past films with her daughter. It’s a possibility but, given the actress’ mostly adult-oriented body of work, the options may be a bit limited.
You can check out Home Alone 3 for yourself by streaming it on Disney+.