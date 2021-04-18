Halle Berry Jokes About Her Bad ‘Radar’ For Relationships And Why She’s Drawn To The Wrong Guys

Halle Berry: I’m always willing to give somebody a chance. Like they’re so nice and they’re so… why you gotta be like ‘ick’?

Lindsay Flores: Because you don’t always see the forest through the trees.

Berry: OBVIOUSLY.

Flores: I’ve got a way better radar than you.

Berry: You do. Three divorces… but I always am trying to see the good in everybody. Like, I’m like, ‘Well, they seem nice.’ I’m always trusting.