Alma Wahlberg, Mother Of Mark Wahlberg And Donnie Wahlberg, Is Dead At 78

Alma Wahlberg smiling on Wahlburgers (2014)

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg and their siblings and a star on reality show Wahlburgers, has died. The Wahlberg matriarch was reportedly battling dementia. She was 78 at the time of her passing.

Both Mark and Donnie Wahlberg confirmed the news of Alma Wahlberg’s passing earlier today, via social media posts. In a lengthy and personal message on Instagram, Donnie Wahlberg paid tribute to his mother:

I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman.

Donnie Wahlberg spoke lovingly of his mother’s warm personality and loving demeanor. He also took the time to speak about how Alma Wahlberg was able to overcome various challenges as a mother:

Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.

Mark Wahlberg also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mother. His message included a short but sweet caption and a photo of his mom:

Alma Wahlberg’s daughter-in-law and Donnie Wahlberg’s wife, actress Jenny McCarthy, retweeted a post from her husband and shared her own thoughts on her late mother-in-law:

Such a beautiful tribute for the worlds greatest mother-in-law. You are loved by so many and will be missed dearly. Love you, Alma.

Alma Wahlberg grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, and she eventually married Donald Wahlberg in 1965, though the two would later divorce. Over the course of her life, Wahlberg would raise nine children in the Boston area.

While Alma Wahlberg’s sons would eventually become celebrities, she herself would find a bit of stardom through reality TV. From 2014 to 2019, she appeared on numerous episode of the A&E series Wahlburgers, which centered on her family’s chain of restaurants. Wahlberg was known for her humor, warmth, and occasional sharp tongue. In 2010, son Paul Wahlberg opened an Italian restaurant named in her honor, Alma Nove.

Aside from reality TV though, Wahlberg also gave a number of interviews during her lifetime. She would speak fondly of her family and express the pride she felt in her children. She’d also didn’t mind toying with her sons when it came to who the favorite was.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to the family and friends of Alma Wahlberg at this time.

More to come...

