Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Is Looking Ripped As Ever As He Preps For New Star Wars Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, but there have been some hiccups to Phase Four's start thanks to global health issues, and various projects have been pushed back. Chloe Zhao's Eternals was delayed a few times, and though fans are eager to see what the massive cosmic story entails, we haven't been privy to star Kumail Nanjiani's full ripped physique on the big screenat the yet. Now, however, it looks as if Kumail Nanjiani is getting back into the fitness game ahead of his new role in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series.
Kumail Nanjiani has had a successful career as a comedian and actor, but first shocked the public by getting into superhero shape for the role of Kingo in Eternals. He's gone viral a number of times since, and some new photos of Nanjiani post-work out has renewed the collective thirst over the Silicon Valley alum. You can check out his swole look over at The Daily Mail. Holy arms.
In fact, Kumail Nanjiani looks perhaps even bigger than he did when going viral over his physical transformation. Clearly he's planning to stay in shape after filming Eternals, which means putting in the necessary hours at the gym -- a routine that Kumail Nanjiani has previously shared with his fanbase that does not look easy.
While Kumail Nanjiani is masked in the images rolling around -- he's been taking precautions around the pandemic seriously thanks to his wife Emily V. Gordon's battle with Still's disease -- it's easy to recognize the hilarious actor even with his face covered. Although the thing that most folks will be looking at are his tree trunk-esque biceps. Seriously, I pity any villains that come up against Nanjiani's character Kingo in Eternals, though I'm interested to see how the fit actor will fit into the Star Wars Disney+ universe as well.
While Kumail Nanjiani's physical transformation has broken the internet countless times, he didn't gain all that weight in muscle overnight. The 43 year-old actor trained for months initially to bulk up, and also went on a strict diet in order to achieve a look that's both muscular and lean. Although wrapping principal photography allowed him to indulge in sweets again, it seems that Nanjiani is committed to staying as yolked as possible for his next role as well, though it's also worth noting that given the MCU is known for its crossovers, it makes sense that Kumail Nanjiani might want to stay in superhero shape.
Eternals is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 5th, 2021 while Obi-Wan Kenobi is starting production this month and will be heading to Disney+ at a currently undetermined date. In the meantime, be sure to check out our 2021 new movie release schedule to plan your next movie experience.