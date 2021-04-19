Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Is Looking Ripped As Ever As He Preps For New Star Wars Role

While Kumail Nanjiani's physical transformation has broken the internet countless times, he didn't gain all that weight in muscle overnight. The 43 year-old actor trained for months initially to bulk up, and also went on a strict diet in order to achieve a look that's both muscular and lean. Although wrapping principal photography allowed him to indulge in sweets again, it seems that Nanjiani is committed to staying as yolked as possible for his next role as well, though it's also worth noting that given the MCU is known for its crossovers, it makes sense that Kumail Nanjiani might want to stay in superhero shape.