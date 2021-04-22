Stowaway Cast: Where You've Seen The Netflix Actors Before

When a spaceship headed to Mars discovers an accidental stowaway, the ship's medical researcher becomes the only dissenting voice against a group consensus with a grim outcome in Netflix's Stowaway, the latest space-based sci-fi thriller from the streaming service. Directed by Joe Penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson, and Toni Collette in a cast with only a few actors on board, Stowaway hopes to orbit viewers into the stratosphere with their latest blockbuster. And there's a good chance that you're familiar with its starry ensemble (hardy har har). If the Stowaway cast looks recognizable, here's where you've seen these actors before.
Anna Kendrick (Zoe Levenson)
As Zoe Levenson, a medical researcher, Anna Kendrick plays the protagonist in Netflix's newest sci-fi movie, Stowaway. Most notably, Kendrick is an Oscar-nominated actress for her standout supporting turn as Natalie Keener in Up in the Air. She's also known for her leading role as Beca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect trilogy. Her other notable film credits include The Twilight Saga, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Into the Woods, The Accountant, 50/50, End of Watch, and What to Expect When You're Expecting. She can also be seen in Digging For Fire, The Voices, Life After Beth, Rocket Science, Get a Job, The Day Shall Come, and Drinking Buddies.
Additionally, Anna Kendrick starred in Mr. Right, The Last Five Years, Camp, Happy Christmas, Table 19, A Simple Favor, and Disney+'s Noelle. Furthermore, as a voice actress, she can be heard in Trolls and last year's Trolls World Tour, as well as ParaNorman. Next, Kendrick is expected to star in the upcoming thriller, Unsound.
Away from film, Anna Kendrick starred in Quibi's Dummy, which she also produced. Likewise, the actress stars in and produces HBO Max's Love Life. She also had a voice role in Facebook Watch's Human Discoveries. She also reprised her part as Poppy in NBC's Trolls Holiday. Furthermore, outside of film and television, Kendrick was acclaimed for her Tony-nominated Broadway performance in 1998's High Society. The A-list actress is also the author of the best-selling 2016 memoir, Scrappy Little Nobody.
Toni Collette (Marina Barnett)
In the role of Marina Barnett, the ship's commander, Toni Collette plays an authoritative character in Stowaway. Most notably, Toni Collette is an Emmy-winning actress for her starring role in Showtime's United States of Tara. She's also an Oscar nominee for her supporting turn in The Sixth Sense. Furthermore, Collette received a Tony nomination for her lead performance in 2000's The Wild Party. She was also Emmy-nominated for Tsunami: The Aftermath and Unbelievable. Additionally, Collette received BAFTA nominations for her supporting turns in About a Boy and Little Miss Sunshine, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for her titular lead performance in Muriel's Wedding. Her other TV credits include a lead role in Wanderlust and starring in CBS's short-lived Hostages. Also, Collette will star in Netflix's thriller series, Pieces of Her, later this year.
Toni Collette is well-known for her lead performances in Hereditary, In Her Shoes, Lucky Them, Connie and Carla, and Clockwatchers. Her other notable film credits include Knives Out, Velvet Goldmine, The Hours, Hitchcock, The Way Way Back, Tammy, Imperium, Velvet Buzzsaw, Hearts Beat Loud, and xXX: Return of Xander Cage. She can also be seen in Dirty Deeds, Changing Lanes, Shaft (2000), and The Pallbearer. Additionally, as a voice actress, Collette led 2009's excellent Mary and Max. She's also heard in The Boxtrolls, Blinky Bill: The Movie, The Magic Pudding, and Arabian Knight.
Most recently, Toni Collette was seen in Netflix's I'm Thinking of Ending Things and starred in Dream Horse. Next, the actress appears in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley. Outside of acting, Collette will make her screenwriting and directorial debut with Writers and Lovers. Furthermore, she's the lead singer in Toni Collette & the Finish.
Shamier Anderson (Michael Adams)
Playing the part of Michael Adams, the launch plan engineer and the titular stowaway, Shamier Anderson hops on-board Netflix's latest sci-fi blockbuster. Most notably, Anderson is known for playing U.S. Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls in Syfy's Wynonna Earp. He also played a main part in Universal Kids' The Next Step, as well as a recurring role in Family Channel's Overruled! His other TV credits include Defiance, Trailer Park Boys, Goliath, Shots Fired, Dear White People, Soulmates, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Skins. Additionally, the actor can be seen in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, and Desperately Seeking Santa. Next, Anderson will appear in Apple TV+'s Invasion.
On the big screen, meanwhile, Shamier Anderson played a prominent part in Destroyer. He can also be seen in Race, The Barrens, Love Jacked, and Across the Line. Last year, Anderson provided a supporting turn in Endings, Beginnings. Earlier this year, he appeared in City of Lies and he was in the Son of the South cast. Next, Anderson is slated to star in Netflix's Bruised, Awake, and the short film, Dalia, which the actor wrote and produced.
Daniel Dae Kim (David Kim)
As David Kim, the ship's biologist, Daniel Dae Kim has one of the lead roles in Netflix's Stowaway. Most notably, Kim is known for playing Jin-Soo Kwon in ABC's Lost and Chin Ho Kelly in CBS's Hawaii Five-0. Also, the actor played Gavin Park in The WB's Angel. His other TV credits include recurring roles in ER, 24, Star Trek: Enterprise, Miss Match, Unsolved Mysteries, and Beverly Hills, 90210.
Additionally, Daniel Dae Kim is currently playing recurring roles in NBC's New Amsterdam, Amazon Prime's Flack, and CBS's The Good Doctor, where he's an executive producer. As a voice actor, furthermore, Kim lent this voice to Justice League Unlimited, The Legend of Korra, The Casagrandes, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Elsewhere, the actor is heard in video games like the Saints Row series, 24: The Game, Scarface: The World Is Yours, Avatar: The Last Airbender — The Burning Earth, and Agents of Mayhem. Also, the actor narrated Big Pacific. Next, Kim will be heard in National Geographic's The Hot Zone: Anthrax and AMC's animated series, Pantheon.
Outside of television, Daniel Dae Kim played Ben Daimio in Hellboy (2019). Also, the actor appeared in Always Be My Maybe, Crash (2004), Hulk, Cradle 2 the Grave, For the Love of the Game, The Jackal, The Onion Movie, Blast Blast (which he also produced), The Cave, and The Divergent Series: Insurgent and Allegiant, respectively. As a voice actor, additionally, Kim recently lent his voice to the role of Chief Benja in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Furthermore, Kim was the narrator for the documentary, Linsanity, and he was heard in the English dub for Mirai.
Director Joe Penna
At the helm of Netflix's Stowaway is Joe Penna, who co-wrote the sci-fi blockbuster with frequent collaborator Ryan Morrison. Under the name MysteryGuitarMan, Penna became the most subscribed YouTube channel in Brazil, resulting in over 2.6 million subscribers and over 400 million views. Also, he hosted Xploration Earth 2050, which received eight Emmy nominations. As a director, Penna's other TV credits include Sand Box, Once Upon, T-Shirt Wars, Behind the Glasses, and last year's Release. He also called the shots for short films like Meridian, Instant Getaway, Beyond, and Turning Point. Additionally, Penna was the director behind Avicii's "You Make Me (Avicii by Avicii)" music video.
In 2018, Joe Penna made his feature directorial debut with Arctic, starring Mads Mikkelsen. Following the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the Icelandic survival drama was well-received by critics and audiences, and it proved the director could transition into films. It's too early to know how Stowaway will be received, but if it does well, it'll be one of the biggest successes of the director's outstanding career.
Stowaway is now available to stream on Netflix.