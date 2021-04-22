Stowaway Cast: Where You've Seen The Netflix Actors Before

Anna Kendrick (Zoe Levenson)

As Zoe Levenson, a medical researcher, Anna Kendrick plays the protagonist in Netflix's newest sci-fi movie, Stowaway. Most notably, Kendrick is an Oscar-nominated actress for her standout supporting turn as Natalie Keener in Up in the Air. She's also known for her leading role as Beca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect trilogy. Her other notable film credits include The Twilight Saga, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Into the Woods, The Accountant, 50/50, End of Watch, and What to Expect When You're Expecting. She can also be seen in Digging For Fire, The Voices, Life After Beth, Rocket Science, Get a Job, The Day Shall Come, and Drinking Buddies.

Additionally, Anna Kendrick starred in Mr. Right, The Last Five Years, Camp, Happy Christmas, Table 19, A Simple Favor, and Disney+'s Noelle. Furthermore, as a voice actress, she can be heard in Trolls and last year's Trolls World Tour, as well as ParaNorman. Next, Kendrick is expected to star in the upcoming thriller, Unsound.