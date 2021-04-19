Would Justice League's Ray Fisher Return For The Flash Movie? Here's What He Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an ever-changing place, with the audience consistently surprised by the drama both behind and in front of the camera. Every frame of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been dissected over the past month, and fans were thrilled to see the expanded story for Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. The actor has also been feuding with execs at the studio, so would he still be interested in returning for the Flash movie?