Would Justice League's Ray Fisher Return For The Flash Movie? Here's What He Says

The DC Extended Universe is an ever-changing place, with the audience consistently surprised by the drama both behind and in front of the camera. Every frame of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been dissected over the past month, and fans were thrilled to see the expanded story for Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. The actor has also been feuding with execs at the studio, so would he still be interested in returning for the Flash movie?
Andy Muschietti’s The Flash will finally see Ezra Miller’s title character take the lead in a DCEU blockbuster. Cyborg was originally expected to factor in, although it looks like the ongoing drama with Ray Fisher has altered those plans. Fisher recently addressed if he’s still be interested in appearing, saying:
I don’t really expect anything, right? Particularly dealing with large corporations. They will oftentimes find a way to defy whatever expectation you may have. But, I think where we could start is an acknowledgment and an apology of what is clearly, publicly known to be an untruth. Then, we can see where it goes from there. We can have that conversation, but I think that’s where the accountability begins. It’s us being able to come to the table and say, ‘These are the things that happened, let’s go ahead and try…’ There seems to be this sort of narrative, I don’t know why it is, but there’s this thing that if you apologize it denotes weakness.
Well, there you have it. Because while Ray Fisher was seemingly psyched to reprise his role as Cyborg in the Flash movie, he won’t be stepping in front of the camera until some changes are made. We’ll just have to wait and see how the situation continues to unfold.
Ray Fisher’s comments come from his recent appearance at Justice Con (via Comic Book), where the actor was able to address his past, present, and potential future in the DC Extended Universe. Eventually the conversation turned to his possible role in the Flash movie, where Fisher got candid about what it would take for his involvement.
The Flash movie has been a long time coming, and the project has been delayed a number of times throughout the years. After losing a slew of directors, IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti committed to getting behind the camera, and giving Ezra Miller’s character the solo flick he deserves. The cast will see the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Zack Snyder has described Cyborg as the heart of Justice League, and the Snyder Cut definitely proved that. The hero’s backstory was greatly expanded, especially in regards to the handling of his parents. Fans are invested in Cyborg, but it’s unclear if we’ll ever see Ray Fisher in the role again.
