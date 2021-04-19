Adam Sandler’s Next Netflix Movie Added A Big Bang Theory Icon And More

What was once seen as a source of humor for Adam Sandler’s detractors has become a source of joy for the actor/comedian, as his continuing relationship with Netflix is as strong as ever. His next project for the platform, the sci-fi movie Spaceman, has been proving that as of late, with none other than Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan recently joining the cast. And now, The Big Bang Theory icon Kunal Nayyar is one of the new cast members looking to enter the domain of the Sandman.