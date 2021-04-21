Spider-Man: Why I'm Concerned About Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus In No Way Home

If the legacy of Spider-Man 2 is on the line going into Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's safe to say my expectations have risen significantly. I'd expect Doc Ock's appearance both to acknowledge the previous events of Spider-Man 2, but also present more to the story that enhances or expands on the tale. I'd also like this to be a diverging timeline to preserve the original film, but with the present information and Tom Holland's insistence Tobey Maguire won't be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's completely possible the villain was swiped from under the sea when we weren't watching, and we missed it.