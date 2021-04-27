Field Of Dreams Behind-The-Scenes Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Baseball Movie

For as long as I can remember, Field of Dreams has been one of my favorite movies, one that leaves me overcome with emotion and a desire to call my dad. The 1989 supernatural baseball movie starring Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who plows half of his cornfield and risks his family's well-being in order to the meet his father’s hero — Shoeless Joe Jackson — is one that I often revisit each spring, digging through countless behind the scenes facts (once the tears dry up and that lump in my throat goes away) about how it all came together.

Just like the story told in the movie, the journey of Field of Dreams from a beloved novel from W.P. Kinsella to a timeless baseball classic of the silver screen is just as remarkable and bursting at the seams with wonder, emotion, and a desire to follow one’s dreams and achieve the impossible, no matter what it takes. Below are some of my favorite behind-the-scenes facts from the making of Field of Dreams.