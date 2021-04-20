The 6 Best Movie Crossover Fights Ranked, Including Godzilla vs. Kong

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There’s nothing quite like a well-matched fight – especially when the stakes are through the roof and there’s bets on the table for each side. While crossover fights are usually topics of playful conversations among friends or primed for fighting games like Mortal Kombat and Super Smash Bros, every once in a while, they happen on the big screen. We just saw this play out in the MonsterVerse with Godzilla vs. Kong. How does it rank among other crossover fights throughout the years?