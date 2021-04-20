Aquaman’s Patrick Wilson Shares Sweaty Photo Ahead Of Reuniting With Jason Momoa On The Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is constantly growing, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Fans are eager to dive back into the underwater Aquaman franchise, especially after the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman sequel is coming, and actor Patrick Wilson recently shared a sweaty photo ahead of reuniting with Jason Momoa.