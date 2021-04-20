Aquaman’s Patrick Wilson Shares Sweaty Photo Ahead Of Reuniting With Jason Momoa On The Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is constantly growing, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Fans are eager to dive back into the underwater Aquaman franchise, especially after the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman sequel is coming, and actor Patrick Wilson recently shared a sweaty photo ahead of reuniting with Jason Momoa.
Patrick Wilson has had a long and successful film career, and he returned to the world of comic books as Aquaman’s villain Orm/Ocean Master. He’s expected to reprise his role in the mysterious sequel, and it looks like he’s been hitting the gym to get back into supervillain shape. You can check out the evidence for yourself below.
It’s a good thing that Aquaman 2 is set underwater, because it definitely looks like Patrick Wilson needs to cool off. And who can blame him? It’s not easy to have scenes opposite the hulking Jason Momoa-- especially if the Game of Thrones alum is shirtless.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of actor Patrick Wilson. While the Watchmen actor isn’t actually shown in the post, we see the outline of his body in the form of sweat. Looks like Wilson will be coming back to the DC Extended Universe with a vengeance.
Exactly what James Wan has in store for Aquaman 2 remains a mystery, but the acclaimed horror filmmaker clearly had plans for Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master. Rather than killing off the villain, he was put into an underwater prison. So his return to the big screen was an inevitability.
While plans are moving forward for Aquaman 2, unfortunately the underwater world James Wan created did recently hit a set back. The spinoff The Trench has been scrapped by Warner Bros. alongside Ava DuVernay’s New Gods.
Aquaman 2 has already faced some drama, despite not even starting filming yet. A petition has circulated around the internet, calling for the actress to be removed from her role as Mera. Regardless, there’s been no indication that this shake-up is actually happening. What’s more, Heard reprised her role for the limited reshoots of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th, arriving in both theaters and on HBO Max. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.