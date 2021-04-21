Angelina Jolie Blames Home Life Changes For Stopping Directing Gigs As Divorce With Brad Pitt Is Ongoing

It's not uncommon for actors who find success to eventually try their hand at directing and many of them end up making entire second careers out of working behind the camera. Angelina Jolie seemed to be one of those who was going to make the transition from being in front of the camera to being behind it, if not completely, then significantly. Only a few years ago she had basically stopped acting and was clearly more focused on work as a director. However, that's now changed and we're seeing Jolie more in front of the camera again. The actress herself admits this is more out of necessity than desire, and is related to her home life.