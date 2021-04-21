Even After His Major Maze Runner Accident, Dylan O'Brien Admits Why He Still 'Loves' Stunts

It will always be different, you know? In a good way I think at this point. I’ve come out of it in a really good way. I’ve spoken about it a lot, this is something that has shaped how I always think of things. It’s really nice, because you have to protect yourself in ways in everything you do. On set that’s totally like a lesson that I think young actors all go through their own sort of ways of learning about ways to look after yourself. But these stunts, it’s always been something that I loved to do. It’s so much fun and it’s so much a part of what you’re doing and what the movie is. It brings it to life. I still enjoy it and I always will.