Spider-Man Fans, You'll Finally Be Able To Watch Tom Holland's Movies And More On Disney+

Spider-Man's Far From Home costume
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, then Disney+ is a must-have, as the streaming service is home to most of the franchise’s movies… most being the key word. Because The Incredible Hulk and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies are set up at Universal Pictures and Sony Pictures, respectively, they’re not available on Disney+. Fortunately for fans of Marvel’s current cinematic Web-Slinger, he’ll soon be swinging over to the Mouse House’s platform, and he won’t be alone.

Disney and Sony have announced a a multi-year content licensing agreement for United States streaming and TV rights that will allow for theatrically-released Sony movies from 2022-2026 to be shown on Disney’s various platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu. Most notably, Disney will have access to a significant number of Sony’s “iconic library titles,” including Spider-Man and the other properties in Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters, as well as the Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania franchises. Hulu will gain access to various library titles starting as early as June.

So not only will MCU fans finally be able to enjoy Tom Holland’s Spider-Man adventures alongside nearly every other MCU movie on Disney+ (there’s been no word on if Disney and Universal can come to an arrangement on The Incredible Hulk), but the official announcement saying that Disney will be a “key” destination for a “robust collection of Spider-Man films” presumably means older Wall-Crawler-centric movies will also be available. It’s unclear if Spider-Man-adjacent movies like Venom and Morbius will also go on Disney+ or be put on Hulu. Either way, don’t forget that this deal doesn’t just apply to Disney’s streaming services; ABC, the Disney Channels, Freeform, FX and National Geographic will also get in on the fun.

All this being said, when it comes to upcoming Sony movies, you shouldn’t expect them to hit Disney + and/or Hulu immediately after their theatrical runs are over. You’ll recall that earlier this month, it was announced that Sony and Netflix struck up their own special pact, which will give the latter streaming service an 18-month exclusivity window for new Sony movies after they’ve played on the big screen and come out on home media. This pact takes effect in 2022, so once these Sony movies have had their time to shine on Netflix, then they’ll had over to Disney’s platforms.

