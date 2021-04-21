Spider-Man Fans, You'll Finally Be Able To Watch Tom Holland's Movies And More On Disney+

So not only will MCU fans finally be able to enjoy Tom Holland’s Spider-Man adventures alongside nearly every other MCU movie on Disney+ (there’s been no word on if Disney and Universal can come to an arrangement on The Incredible Hulk), but the official announcement saying that Disney will be a “key” destination for a “robust collection of Spider-Man films” presumably means older Wall-Crawler-centric movies will also be available. It’s unclear if Spider-Man-adjacent movies like Venom and Morbius will also go on Disney+ or be put on Hulu. Either way, don’t forget that this deal doesn’t just apply to Disney’s streaming services; ABC, the Disney Channels, Freeform, FX and National Geographic will also get in on the fun.