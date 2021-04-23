Mortal Kombat Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Video Game Movie

The highly anticipated Mortal Kombat is finally almost here! After going through developmental issues for years, the reboot of the film franchise (based on the video game franchise of the same name), will debut April 23 in theaters and on HBO Max. Simon McQuoid makes his feature film directorial debut with this martial arts movie and the cast features Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, and Mehcad Brooks.

Fans can watch the super bloody video game movie on Friday, April 23 (though you can already check out the first seven minutes). In the meantime, critics have started sharing their reviews of the film, so let’s dive in.