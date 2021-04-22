Steven Seagal Is Selling His House, Which Is Apparently Bulletproof. Yes, Bulletproof

The housing market is quite hot right now. People, who have spent most of the last year in their homes are out looking for new places to live, and maybe that's why actor Steven Seagal has decided to put his home in Scottsdale, Arizona on the market. While it's currently listed at $3.39 million, which is going to put it out of the price range of a lot of buyers, you do get a lot for that money. It's a 12 acre property. The house has four bedrooms, a theater, a swimming pool, a spa and a three-car garage. There's a full guest quarters with kitchen, living area, and bedroom suite. Oh, and also it's bulletproof.