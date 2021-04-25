Raiders Of The Lost Ark: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Indiana Jones Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It has been 40 years since we first met Indiana Jones - not just one of the best Harrison Ford characters but, perhaps, the all-time greatest movie hero in one of the greatest action films ever made. Producer George Lucas and director Steven Spielberg made Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 as a tribute to the movies (specifically serialized adventure stories of the 1930s and 1940s), not realizing it would become one of the most attributed and inspirational movies in history. Yet, as the following behind the scenes facts will prove, the road to get there makes Indy’s search for the Ark of the Covenant look like a cake walk.

So, how could anything go wrong during the making of a movie that pretty much gets everything right (can you tell that this is my favorite movie of all time)? We will certainly get to that during our behind-the-scenes raid of Raiders of the Lost Ark. But first, we will start with some lighter trivia that is still bound to amuse.