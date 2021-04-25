2021 Academy Award Winners, Updated Live

The past year has been insane for the entertainment industry and the entire world, but awards season is still happening. And it's time for the biggest event: the Academy Awards. Movie release dates were changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still had a unique season of hit films. Movie fans saw many of them on streaming, like Nomadland, Mank, and Judas and the Black Messiah, and audiences still seemed to enjoy them, even if they didn't see the movies in a theater.

We'll soon see which films and stars walk away (virtually) with an Oscar in hand. When winners are announced in each category, the name will appear bolded, so come back to this list for timely updates during the live broadcast.