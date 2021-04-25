news

2021 Academy Award Winners, Updated Live

The past year has been insane for the entertainment industry and the entire world, but awards season is still happening. And it's time for the biggest event: the Academy Awards. Movie release dates were changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still had a unique season of hit films. Movie fans saw many of them on streaming, like Nomadland, Mank, and Judas and the Black Messiah, and audiences still seemed to enjoy them, even if they didn't see the movies in a theater.

We'll soon see which films and stars walk away (virtually) with an Oscar in hand. When winners are announced in each category, the name will appear bolded, so come back to this list for timely updates during the live broadcast.

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Movie Film
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger

Best Animated Feature

Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

International Feature Film

Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Best Score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Best Original Song

"Fight For You", Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice", The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik", Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)", The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night In Miami

Best Sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best Animated Short

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes- People

Best Documentary Short

Collette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best Live Action Short

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Did your favorite films and stars win? If not, better luck next year! In the meantime, you can check out the rest of the movies slated for this year.

