2021 Academy Award Winners, Updated Live

The past year has been insane for the entertainment industry and the entire world, but awards season is still happening. And it's time for the biggest event: the Academy Awards. Movie release dates were changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still had a unique season of hit films. Movie fans saw many of them on streaming, like Nomadland, Mank, and Judas and the Black Messiah, and audiences still seemed to enjoy them, even if they didn't see the movies in a theater.
We'll soon see which films and stars walk away (virtually) with an Oscar in hand. When winners are announced in each category, the name will appear bolded, so come back to this list for timely updates during the live broadcast.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Movie Film
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
International Feature Film
Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
"Fight For You", Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice", The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik", Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)", The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night In Miami
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes- People
Best Documentary Short
Collette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Did your favorite films and stars win? If not, better luck next year! In the meantime, you can check out the rest of the movies slated for this year.