Upcoming Michael Rooker Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Actor

With over 100 acting credits on his resume, scattered across film and television throughout 30-plus years in the business, Michael Rooker is one hard-working character actor who often impresses with his versatile comedic and dramatic talents. Making a name for himself with his chilling titular performance in 1986's Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Rooker has demonstrated his skills in a variety of different projects, and he only continues to excel with a slew of new films and shows in the near future.

Whether it's a reunion between the actor and his long-time collaborator, James Gunn, in The Suicide Squad, a reprisal of one of his most famous characters in Marvel's What If? ..., or his introduction to a long-standing blockbuster franchise with F9, Michael Rooker is a heavily in-demand performer who makes the most of every moment he's on-screen.

Here are the upcoming Michael Rooker movies and shows that you can look forward to.