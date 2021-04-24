Apparently Justin Timberlake Could Have Saved Us From Watching James Franco And Anne Hathaway Host The Oscars Together

However, at the time, it felt as if he hadn’t quite earned his place as the face of the night, according to the show’s producers. Thus, we got Anne Hathaway and James Franco, who tried their darndest, but clearly were not operating with the same energy while on stage. If we’d had JT, I’d imagine there would have been more song-and-dance numbers, more comedic bits and less awkwardness on Hollywood’s Biggest Night.