In The Heights: See The Sweet Moment Lin-Manuel Miranda Asked Leslie Grace To Join The Cast

But being one of In the Heights' leading ladies meant more to Leslie Grace than just scoring a role, as she was able to tap into her Afro-Latino identity. Having grown up in New York, the singer was used to seeing people who looked like her before moving to Florida. Grace’s story isn’t unusual as many Afro-Latinos have spoken on the colorism and “otherness” they have experienced within the Latino community. The same can be said about the Black American experience. So for her, participating in the musical film was the perfect opportunity to embrace being different while surrounded by love and acceptance.