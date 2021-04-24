Why That ‘Revolting’ Mortal Kombat Character Got Such A Humiliating Fatality

Just so we are clear, this article contains spoilers for Mortal Kombat. If you’ve already seen the movie, or just don’t care, feel free to read on.

Josh Lawson’s Kano was dispatched by longtime rival Sonya Blade in the final act of Mortal Kombat. While it was already a sort of slap in the face to be bested by Jessica McNamee’s character, Kano’s death was particularly humiliating because he was killed off by the one thing he hated most: a garden gnome.