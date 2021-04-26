news

Chloe Zhao Won The Oscar So Give Us The Eternals Trailer In Celebration, Marvel

Frances McDormand in Nomadland
Over the past year countless movie projects were delayed, many up to a full year. This includes some Marvel flicks, notably Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. Zhao was just awarded an Academy Award for Best Director thanks to her acclaimed work in Nomadland, and now fans will no doubt want Marvel to finally reveal the first Eternals trailer in celebration.

Ahead of last year’s countless release shake-ups, Eternals was set to arrive to arrive in November of 2020. But it was pushed back alongside Black Widow, and there’s still been no footage released for the epic cosmic tale. But now that Eternals is officially helmed by an Oscar winner, the call for a trailer will likely be much louder.

While Eternals was set to be the second installment in Marvel’s Phase Four, there were a number of shake-ups as a result of closed theaters. Chloe Zhao’s debut in the franchise was pushed back a full year, and now Shang-Chi will arrive prior movie’s long awaited arrival to theaters.

Shang-Chi was filmed later than Eternals, but Marvel fans will get to meet Simu Liu’s title character ahead of finally feasting their eyes on Chloe Zhao’s sprawling cosmic story. But now that Shang-Chi was given a trailer, the need for Eternals’ first footage is all the more obvious.

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s work was introduced to many thanks to Nomadland, which has been available to stream throughout most of Awards Season. The Frances McDormand-led drama featured breathtaking visuals and cinematography, and it’ll be interesting to see how those sensibilities translate to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anticipation for Eternals has been steadily building thanks to its ensemble cast, which will feature the most diverse group of stars in Marvel history. The cosmic superheroes are racially diverse, and will also feature a queer character and the MCU’s first hearing impaired hero. Plus, it’s a Marvel movie helmed by an Academy Award winner.

Eternals is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

