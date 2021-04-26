Chloe Zhao Won The Oscar So Give Us The Eternals Trailer In Celebration, Marvel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past year countless movie projects were delayed, many up to a full year. This includes some Marvel flicks, notably Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. Zhao was just awarded an Academy Award for Best Director thanks to her acclaimed work in Nomadland, and now fans will no doubt want Marvel to finally reveal the first Eternals trailer in celebration.