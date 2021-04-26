Glenn Close Just Made Oscar History, But She Won't Be Happy About It

Of the times that Glenn Close has been up for Hollywood's highest honor, there is an even split between opportunities to win Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Her turn in Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy is the fourth time that she has been nominated in the latter category, with the other titles on the list being George Roy Hill's The World According To Garp (which was the first time she was up for an Oscar), Lawrence Kasdan's The Big Chill, and Barry Levinson's The Natural. And while she delivered acclaimed lead work in Adrian Lyne's Fatal Attraction, Stephen Frears' Dangerous Liaisons, Rodrigo Garcia's Albert Nobbs, and Bjorn Runge's The Wife, she has always walked away from the Academy Awards empty handed.