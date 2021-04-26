Glenn Close Danced To Da Butt At The Oscars, And Of Course People Have Thoughts

As far as winning an award goes, tonight was not Glenn Close's night at the Academy Awards. She was up for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her fantastic turn in Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy, but unfortunately in losing she tied the record for being nominated the most times without having taken home a trophy. Anyone else in that situation might feel super depressed and not want to engage with anybody the rest of the evening... but Glenn Close has proven that she is no ordinary person. She proved this later in the show during a very out-of-left-field trivia segment hosted by Lil Rel Howery when she magically summed some awesome movie/music knowledge by identifying and dancing to "Da Butt" from Spike Lee's 1988 movie School Daze.