news

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Green Lantern Actor Wayne T. Carr On The Silver Lining To Being Cut From The Movie

John Stewart in the comics
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite being out for over a month, the conversation surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League is showing no signs of slowing down. Every frame of the four-hour has been dissected by the fandom, while Snyder has unpacked even more information about his original five-film vision. It was recently revealed that actor Wayne T. Carr was going to play Green Lantern John Stewart, even filming some limited footage. And while he was ultimately cut, Carr has found a silver lining to this turn of events.

The release of Zack Snyder’s Jutstice League allowed for the titular filmmaker’s original vision for the blockbuster to finally be shared with the masses. But Snyder also took the time to film limited reshoots, adding a Knightmare sequence as well as the introduction of Martian Manhunter. Green Lanterns John Stewart and Kilowog were cut from the film’s coda, but actor Wayne T. Carr explained why he’s still in good spirits. In his words,

When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end I realized, 'Ugh. I'm not a part of this. Darn.’ The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop, it's been nothing but love from the fans, man. Like, I wasn't even in the movie, and I'm just getting positive feedback from people and support. It's super crazy. It's absolutely crazy, but I love it.

That’s definitely a good way at approaching his scrapped role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In the end Snyder wasn’t given the green light to bring Green Lantern John Stewart life for the first time on in live-action. But that hasn’t stopped Wayne T. Carr from feeling the love from fans.

Wayne T. Carr’s comments about his Snyder Cut gig come from the actor’s recent appearance on Light Cast. While he was careful not to actually reveal anything about what the role would have entailed, Carr shared what it was like filming briefly Zack Snyder, and how warm the reception has been from the fandom.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

At the tail end of the Snyder Cut, Bruce Wayne wakes up in his remote cabin, and ends up meeting Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter for the first time. Zack Snyder revealed that he actually wanted Green Lanterns John Stewart and Kilowog to make an appearance, further expanding the world of the DCEU. Unfortunately we didn't get this, and the only Lantern that appeared was during the Darkseid flashback.

Unfortunately for both Zack Snyder and Wayne T. Carr, Warner Bros. nixed the idea of the Green Lanterns having any major presence in Justice League. This is likely because there’s been a long-developing Green Lantern Corps. projects in the works, so the studio wanted to wait until they formally join the DCEU.

The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

With HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Coming, Is The Green Lantern Corps Movie Still Happening?
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Why Mortal Kombat Was Right To Save Johnny Cage For A Potential Sequel news 2h Why Mortal Kombat Was Right To Save Johnny Cage For A Potential Sequel Mike Reyes
Aquaman 2’s Amber Heard Shows Off Her Training For James Wan's Upcoming Sequel news 5h Aquaman 2’s Amber Heard Shows Off Her Training For James Wan's Upcoming Sequel Corey Chichizola
Doctor Who's Noel Clarke Has Responded To Those Rumors About His Return television 20h Doctor Who's Noel Clarke Has Responded To Those Rumors About His Return Mick Joest

Trending Movies

Resident Evil Nov 24, 2021 Resident Evil Rating TBD
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
West Side Story Dec 10, 2021 West Side Story Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Why Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has To Stay So Fit All The Time TBD Why Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has To Stay So Fit All The Time Rating TBD
Netflix's Master Of None Season 3 Trailer Is Finally Here, And It's Like A Completely Different Show TBD Netflix's Master Of None Season 3 Trailer Is Finally Here, And It's Like A Completely Different Show Rating TBD
No Big Deal, Just Jamie Foxx Celebrating With An Oscar For Pixar's Soul TBD No Big Deal, Just Jamie Foxx Celebrating With An Oscar For Pixar's Soul Rating TBD
The Big Lebowski Mar 6, 1998 The Big Lebowski Rating TBD
All About Eve Nov 9, 1950 All About Eve Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information