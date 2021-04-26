news

One Of The Best Stephen King Movies Is Getting An Awesome Big Screen Re-Release

Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell in their treehouse in Stand by Me

Rob Reiner's Stand By Me, based on Stephen King's novella "The Body," is a film that is as timeless as they come. The majority of the story is set in 1959, but the realism in the relationships between the main characters have a special way of tapping into the audience's memories of their own childhoods, regardless of what decade they took place in. It's a movie that is going to be celebrated for years and years to come – and with this year being its 35th anniversary, fans are getting the opportunity to celebrate it in the best way possible: watching it on the big screen.

It was in August of 1986 that Stand By Me first arrived in theaters, and Fathom Events is celebrating the film's special birthday this year by scheduling screenings nationwide. There will be a total of four showings – two on Sunday, May 23, and two on Wednesday, May 26 – and the event won't only feature a cinema presentation of the beloved classic.

It's also been confirmed that the special screening will follow the feature with Walking The Tracks: The Summer Of Stand By Me, which is a 37 minute behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of the movie that includes interviews with Stephen King, Rob Reiner, Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, and Kiefer Sutherland. It provides some wonderful insight into the production, including the author's thoughts on how it compares to his original story; how the director created a mini acting camp for the young stars prior to shooting; and the actors' memories of shooting the most iconic scenes (including the amazing trestle run and the final showdown with the villainous Ace Merrill).

The original story is based on Stephen King's own memories growing up in Maine, and while there are some key changes made from the source material, Stand By Me is at its core the same story – following a group of four friends (Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell) who go on a lifechanging two-day journey when they learn of the possibility of seeing a dead body. It's widely regarded as one of the greatest coming-of-age films of all time, and after a year of being away from the movies it's poised to be a wonderful welcome back title for cinephiles. It's not exactly full of blockbuster action, but seeing it on the big screen allows for the opportunity to be totally immersed in the experience.

Screenings are being held in AMC, Regal, and Cinemark locations, as well as other chains, so there's a very good chance that there is a theater near you that will be hosting the event. Tickets are on sale now, and to reserve your seats all you need to do is head over to the Fathom Events website.

