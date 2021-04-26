One Of The Best Stephen King Movies Is Getting An Awesome Big Screen Re-Release

The original story is based on Stephen King's own memories growing up in Maine, and while there are some key changes made from the source material, Stand By Me is at its core the same story – following a group of four friends (Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell) who go on a lifechanging two-day journey when they learn of the possibility of seeing a dead body. It's widely regarded as one of the greatest coming-of-age films of all time, and after a year of being away from the movies it's poised to be a wonderful welcome back title for cinephiles. It's not exactly full of blockbuster action, but seeing it on the big screen allows for the opportunity to be totally immersed in the experience.