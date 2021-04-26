Vin Diesel's Latest Fast And Furious 9 Promo Encourages Fans To Return To Theaters

Naturally this promo’s chief purpose is to advertise F9, showing footage we’ve seen in past trailers. Additionally though, we hear Vin Diesel generally speaking about how rough things have been over the last year, but we’re “starting to see the promise of a new day.” That new day includes being able to enjoy movies in theaters again, as these are venues that allow for people to “come together” and “escape” for a little bit. Yes, you can easily watch movies in the comfort of your own home, but there’s nothing like viewing features in a theater, especially if it’s a blockbuster spectacle like F9.