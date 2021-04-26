news

Vin Diesel's Latest Fast And Furious 9 Promo Encourages Fans To Return To Theaters

Vin Diesel standing in front of car in F9 poster

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Fast & Furious franchise, so it’s only fitting that fans of the saga are being treated to a new movie. However, originally Fast & Furious 9, a.k.a F9, was supposed to be released in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans. Assuming no more delays are forthcoming, F9 is primed to finally arrive in theaters this June, and Vin Diesel’s latest promo for the movie is encouraging fans to check it out on the big screen.

Although the theatrical industry is still a long way off from operating like it did in the Before Times, movie theaters have been slowly reopening to the public with new health and safety protocols in effect. Watch the below F9 video shared to hear Vin Diesel talk about how it’s time to “come back together” to watch movies in these communal settings.

Naturally this promo’s chief purpose is to advertise F9, showing footage we’ve seen in past trailers. Additionally though, we hear Vin Diesel generally speaking about how rough things have been over the last year, but we’re “starting to see the promise of a new day.” That new day includes being able to enjoy movies in theaters again, as these are venues that allow for people to “come together” and “escape” for a little bit. Yes, you can easily watch movies in the comfort of your own home, but there’s nothing like viewing features in a theater, especially if it’s a blockbuster spectacle like F9.

Although we revisited the Fast & Furious world just two years ago in the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff, it’s now been four years since we last spent time with Dominic Toretto and his crew. So F9 finally coming to theaters is well overdue, and considering how commercially successful this franchise is, it’s not shocking that Universal Pictures kept delaying the newest Fast & Furious movie rather than send it straight to streaming or VOD. This is one of Universal’s biggest properties, with the franchise having also spawned an Netflix animated series and an attraction at Universal Studios’ Hollywood and Florida locations.

Related

Fast And Furious 9 Director On The Difficulty Of Writing Around Paul Walker’s Character

As far as what we can expect from F9, the story will following Dom and the gang colliding with John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia’s estranger brother. Jakob has allied himself with Charlize Theron’s Cipher, the main villain from The Fate of the Furious, although the specifics of what they hope to accomplish beyond simply making Dom’s life hell remains to be seen. F9 will also bring Sung Kang’s Han Lue back into play, while the other newcomers joining Cena include Cardi B, Anna Sawai and Michael Rooker.

F9 races into theaters on June 25, and after that, there are two more installments left to look forward to in the main Fast & Furious film series. Browse through our upcoming 2021 movies schedule to learn what else is coming out later this year.

Up Next

How Hobbs And Shaw’s Jason Statham Feels About F9’s Han Twist
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

How The Fast And The Furious Franchise Is Bringing People Back To Theaters Before F9 news 3d How The Fast And The Furious Franchise Is Bringing People Back To Theaters Before F9 Adam Holmes
How Much A Quiet Place Part II, The First Huge Theater-Only Release Since Tenet, Could Make Opening Weekend news 5d How Much A Quiet Place Part II, The First Huge Theater-Only Release Since Tenet, Could Make Opening Weekend Carlie Hoke
How Hobbs And Shaw’s Jason Statham Feels About F9’s Han Twist news 5d How Hobbs And Shaw’s Jason Statham Feels About F9’s Han Twist Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Wrath Of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath Of Man Rating TBD
The Tomorrow War Jul 2, 2021 The Tomorrow War Rating TBD
Finding You Jan 29, 2021 Finding You Rating TBD
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Feb 11, 2022 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Why The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Thinks She And Jim Parsons Worked So Well Together TBD Why The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Thinks She And Jim Parsons Worked So Well Together Rating TBD
6 Marvel Characters I Want To See In Disney+'s Secret Invasion TBD 6 Marvel Characters I Want To See In Disney+'s Secret Invasion Rating TBD
How Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Helped Michael B. Jordan Prepare For Creed 3 And His Directorial Debut TBD How Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Helped Michael B. Jordan Prepare For Creed 3 And His Directorial Debut Rating TBD
How Joaquin Phoenix Allegedly Flubbed What Was Supposed To Happen If Anthony Hopkins Won The Oscar TBD How Joaquin Phoenix Allegedly Flubbed What Was Supposed To Happen If Anthony Hopkins Won The Oscar Rating TBD
Netflix's The Circle Star Mitchell Eason Under Fire After Racism Claims Surface Online TBD Netflix's The Circle Star Mitchell Eason Under Fire After Racism Claims Surface Online Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information