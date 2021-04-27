Why Mortal Kombat's Major Death Isn't That Big Of A Deal

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Mortal Kombat. Read at your own risk!

Mortal Kombat was as gory of an affair on HBO Max (and in theaters) as promised, and, perhaps most importantly, there was a heap of fatalities by the time the credits rolled. With that said, many viewers may have been stunned towards the end of the film when Scorpion came back from the dead and helped Cole kill Sub-Zero. It was one thing to make Sub Zero, the most recognizable and prolific character of the franchise, the villain of the affair, but also kill him? Well, it's actually not only 100% fine that Sub-Zero didn't survive the affair, but it's also canon. Here's why it's ok that Sub-Zero died, and why audiences should expect to see him back in time for any potential sequels.