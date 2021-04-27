After Tom Cruise Saved A Mission: Impossible Crew Member On A Moving Train, Set Photo Teases The Epic Scene

Tom Cruise is known as an actor who wants to do all his own stunts. But I suppose one should never lose track of the fact that for Cruise to be able to do all those stunts, there have to be numerous crew members willing to put themselves at some degree of risk in order to film Cruise doing his action sequences. For Cruise to go running around on the top of a moving train, somebody has to be there to film him doing it. During a recent shoot, it appears that one of the cameramen filming an action sequence lost their footing on the top of the train. Luckily, Tom Cruise was there to save the day.