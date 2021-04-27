How 22 vs. Earth Director’s Grandson Inspired Pixar's New Souls

Pete Docter’s Pixar-animated Soul has been on an incredible journey since reaching Disney+ on Christmas Day, one that recently took the director to the stage at the Oscars where it collected the trophy for Best Animated Feature. The movie has captivated audiences of all ages, and for those who wish that you could revisit The Great Before and spend more time with the delightful Pixar souls, you are in luck. The original short film 22 vs. Earth is on its way to the streaming platform (more on that in a second), and we got to speak with some key collaborators ahead of the short’s release.